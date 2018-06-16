Federer Defeats Pella, Advances to Stuttgart Open Semifinals

Federer Defeats Pella, Advances to Stuttgart Open Semifinals

June 16, 2018
Stuttgart :Roger Federer celebrates as he defeats Mischa Zverev during the ATP Mercedes Cup tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 13, 2018.AP/PTI Photo (AP6_13_2018_000212B)

Roger Federer defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the Stuttgart Open semifinals on Friday, June 15.

Although the 75th-ranked Argentine produced one of his best matches on grass, Federer was hardly troubled.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand to Guido Pella of Argentina during their quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Open.

With Federer serving for the match, Pella forced two break points for some late drama. But Federer answered with four points in a row to set up a meeting with the fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios or Feliciano Lopez.

The Swiss great can reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal with a win.

Defending champion Lucas Pouille faces Milos Raonic in the other semifinal Saturday, Espn reports

Earlier Friday, Pouille defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3, and Raonic upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).

 

