KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the Quad leaders from the US, Japan, Australia and India.

The meeting comes as Washington seeks to reinforce its influence in the Indo-Pacific ahead of Trump’s planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Protests against Trump’s visit have continued in Manila, with demonstrators opposing the Middle East war and the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday for a series of diplomatic engagements, including the first meeting of the Quad leaders in two years, as Washington seeks to strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific.

Trump arrived in Manila towards the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. He is expected to attend a US-ASEAN special summit later on Tuesday.

The Quad meeting will bring together leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and India. It will be Trump’s first participation in the grouping, which his predecessor, Joe Biden, treated as a major part of US foreign policy in the region.

The meeting comes ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, China, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump’s Asian tour also includes a planned trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, according to the report.

The diplomatic engagements come amid tensions over US-China trade relations, new American restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and allegations involving suspected Chinese intelligence activities.

Protests against Trump’s visit continued in Manila for a fifth day. Demonstrators burned effigies of the US president and called for an end to the Middle East war and the cancellation of Pax Silica, a US-led supply chain initiative.

The Quad meeting is expected to address regional security and economic cooperation. Potential discussion areas include maritime security, export restrictions, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, undersea cables, emerging technologies and disaster relief.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell described the meeting as an important signal ahead of Trump’s planned engagement with Xi and Putin.

He credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with helping to bring the Quad leaders together again, saying the grouping had lost some of its ambition under the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang used the ASEAN summit to emphasise Beijing’s economic relationship with the bloc, describing their achievements as extraordinary and calling for greater cooperation in the face of global trade restrictions.

China is ASEAN’s largest trading partner and an important source of investment. However, the region’s major economies are also seeking to maintain strong economic relations with the United States despite uncertainty surrounding Washington’s trade and diplomatic policies.

THE ISSUES

The return of the Quad meeting highlights the competition between the United States and China for influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The grouping brings together four countries with significant economic and security interests in the region. Their cooperation on maritime security, critical minerals and technology supply chains could help reduce their dependence on vulnerable trade routes and concentrated sources of essential materials.

China has previously criticised the Quad, viewing it as an effort to contain Beijing. Its members, however, maintain that the grouping is not directed against any particular country.

The timing of the meeting is also significant because Trump is expected to meet Xi and Putin later in the week. A united position among the Quad countries could strengthen Washington’s diplomatic standing before those discussions.

For ASEAN countries, the challenge is maintaining economic ties with both major powers. China remains a major trading partner, while access to the US market and American investment are also important to the region’s economies.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, said her country would take a more active role in strengthening regional economic and energy resilience, including cooperation on critical minerals and supply chains.

WHAT’S NEXT

Trump is expected to sign a joint statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday concerning progress on reciprocal trade negotiations.

He is also scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday before travelling to Shenzhen for the APEC forum.

The planned trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin is expected on Thursday.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump’s visit brings together several important diplomatic engagements at a time of growing competition over trade, technology and security in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad meeting will test Washington’s ability to maintain cooperation with its regional partners ahead of talks with China and Russia.

Reuters