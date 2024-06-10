Multi-Trex Puts Up Shares On NGX After Private Placement

Amidst the suspension, Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc listed more shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) floor last week. This implies that the business is attempting to reenter the market after several years off.

An additional 788,643,533 ordinary shares of Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc, valued at 50 kobo a share, were published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) Daily Official List on Friday, June 7, 2024, according to a report on the equity market.

As per NGX, Multi-Trex’s private placement of 788,643,533 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at a price of N3.17 per share resulted in the additional shares being listed.

The notice stated that with the listing of the additional 788,643,533 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Multi-Trex has now increased from 3,722,493,620 to 4,511,137,153 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

However, the suspension placed on the shares of the Company will remain until the Company files all its outstanding financial accounts with NGX, according to the notice.