Key Points

South African clinical research technology company BioInformatiCo has placed second in the 2026 CDISC AI Innovation Challenge with its AI platform, Leova.

The platform automates key steps in preparing and testing clinical trial databases, potentially reducing delays and costs.

In one study, Leova cut database testing and validation from five days of specialist effort to one day.

The innovation comes as funding pressures threaten research programmes and healthcare initiatives in South Africa.

BioInformatiCo plans to expand internationally and open a seed funding round to support Leova’s development and commercial growth.

Main Story

What if preparing a clinical trial database took days instead of weeks? For researchers working to develop new medicines and vaccines, that difference could mean less time spent on repetitive technical work and more resources available for the research itself.

A South African artificial intelligence platform is drawing international attention for attempting to make that possible.

Johannesburg-based BioInformatiCo has secured second place in the 2026 CDISC AI Innovation Challenge with Leova, a platform designed to automate important stages of preparing and testing clinical trial databases.

The recognition puts African-developed technology among the innovators exploring how artificial intelligence can address longstanding challenges in medical research.

Clinical trials are essential for determining whether new medicines and vaccines are safe and effective. Before researchers can enrol the first participant, however, they must build a reliable database tailored to the study’s protocol. That system must capture the right information, flag inconsistencies and maintain the data quality needed to support credible findings.

According to BioInformatiCo founder and chief executive Shirley Collie, preparing and validating these databases can take between 10 and 20 weeks of specialist work.

Leova aims to shorten that process by bringing several stages of preparation into a single workflow.

Using a clinical study protocol, the platform can draft data collection forms and validation rules, build the database and test it with simulated participants designed to expose weaknesses in the system. Researchers can then identify potential errors before the database is used in a live trial.

The company says that, in one study, Leova reduced database testing and validation from five days of specialist effort to just one.

That improvement could be particularly valuable for research teams working under tight deadlines and financial constraints.

The Issues

The platform’s recognition comes at a difficult time for parts of South Africa’s health research ecosystem. Funding cuts and uncertainty affecting international health programmes have placed additional pressure on research activities, including HIV-related programmes and medical studies.

For research organisations already struggling to stretch limited budgets, time-consuming manual processes can make it harder to keep projects moving.

Automating database preparation and testing could help reduce administrative workloads, minimise avoidable rework and allow specialists to concentrate on more complex research tasks.

However, technology alone cannot resolve the sector’s wider challenges. Sustainable funding, experienced researchers, robust infrastructure and strict quality controls remain essential to conducting reliable clinical trials.

What’s Being Said

Collie said the international recognition demonstrated that technology developed in Africa could help solve challenges affecting clinical research worldwide.

“Placing second in the CDISC AI Innovation Challenge is an important endorsement of what we have built,” she said.

She explained that Leova emerged from the company’s practical experience supporting clinical research, rather than from a purely theoretical technology exercise.

BioInformatiCo currently supports early-stage and Phase 3 vaccine research involving infectious diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis, Ebola and COVID-19.

Unlike software providers that simply license a platform, the company combines Leova with specialist clinical data management services and human oversight. This approach is intended to preserve the traceability and quality controls required in clinical research.

The 2026 challenge, organised by the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC), attracted 50 submissions from 30 organisations and individual entrants. Leova placed second among 19 entries in Use Case 1, which focused on using AI-generated synthetic data to automate software testing.

What’s Next

BioInformatiCo is expanding its work beyond sub-Saharan Africa, with a United States site expected to launch soon and discussions with potential sponsors underway in Europe and Australia.

The company also plans to open a seed funding round in the coming months to support Leova’s further development and commercial expansion.

Bottom Line

Leova’s achievement highlights an important possibility for African innovation: developing technology that responds to local operational challenges while addressing problems faced by researchers worldwide.

If the platform can demonstrate consistent performance across different studies and research settings, it could help clinical teams prepare databases more efficiently without compromising essential quality standards.

For Africa, the opportunity extends beyond winning an international technology competition. It is about building research capabilities, developing homegrown expertise and strengthening the continent’s role in the global search for safer, more effective medicines and vaccines.