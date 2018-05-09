POWER & ENERGY JOB | Egbin Power Plc Industrial Attachment Programme 2018

Egbin Power Plc, Lagos is one of the biggest additions to the electricity industry in Nigeria. Often seen as the biggest single generating power station in Black Africa, it was built to meet the every rising demand for electricity in Lagos and its environs.

Applications are invited for the position of:

Job Title: Student Intern (SIWES)

Location: Lagos

Duration: July 2018 to December 2018

Summary

Egbin Power Plc announces the commencement of the enrollment exercise for the 2nd stream of 2018 Industrial Attachment Programme

The application window is now OPEN for eligible students on the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) to participate in this exercise.

Eligibility

Applicant should have at least a second class upper (2.1) or its equivalent as at the time of submitting the application.

Fields of study are Engineering, Applied Industrial Science, Environment and Safety, Information Technology and Finance.

Application Closing Date

1st June, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send an Application Letter stating their discipline and CGP as at the time of submitting the application to: egbin.IAP@egbin-power.com and Attach a duly signed SIWES industrial attachment letter.