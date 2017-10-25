EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Meadow Hall Graduate Teacher Trainee Programme 2018

Meadow Hall Foundation (MHF) is the non-profit arm of Meadow Hall Group. MHF supports students, teachers, schools, and communities through partnership with individuals, public and private organisations to implement sustainable initiatives, projects and programmes such as School Adoption Programme, Meadow Hall Teacher Centres, Free Teacher Professional Development Training for Private and Public School Teachers, Educator’s Awards and Graduate Teacher Trainee Programme.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Title: Meadow Hall Graduate Teacher Trainee Programme 2018

Location: Nigeria

The Programme

The Meadow Hall Graduate Teacher Trainee Programme (GTTP) is a 3 month teacher training and development initiative aimed at young graduates who are passionate about the teaching profession regardless of their first academic discipline.

GTTP, which started in 2013 with 30 participants, has produced over 200 professional teachers who are presently working in various schools both in Nigeria and abroad.

It is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Meadow Hall and comes at no cost to the graduates.

Objectives

To institute professionalism in teaching by providing the required training for new entrants into the field.

To equip trainable young entrants into the profession with the latest developments and International best practice for effective teaching and learning.

To attract into the teaching profession dynamic individuals who will acquire workplace and professional values to impact children and ultimately the Nation.

To create an exceptional pool of teachers.

Qualification Requirements

A minimum of a Second Class upper (2-1) degree from a recognised institution in or outside Nigeria

Open ONLY to fresh graduates who completed NYSC not more than two years ago

Applicants must be within 21 and 28 years of age

Passion for the teaching profession

Proficient ICT Skills

Good Communication and Social Skills

Applicants without an education qualification (NCE, B.Ed, PGDE etc) are expected to obtain one not later than 1 year after the programme.

Benefits

Training by an international educational institution with best practice teaching tools, environment and methodologies.

A platform for self-development, creativity and excellent service delivery.

Exposure to modern educational settings and technology.

To become a relevant icon in moulding the future generation.

Application Closing Date

3rd November, 2017

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY