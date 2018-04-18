MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter and Gamble Fresh Graduate Sales Internship Program 2018

MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter and Gamble Fresh Graduate Sales Internship Program 2018

By Lolade .O
- April 18, 2018
- in JOBS
115
0

Procter and Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Sales Intern

Job ID: SLS00002509
Locations: Abuja and Kaduna

Description

  • Do you want to be in the driving seat to sell our global leadership brands?
  • Are you intrigued by the idea in building long-term business relationships with our customers?
  • Then an Internship in our Sales Department is the right place for you to gain a great experience.

Your Role as an Intern in Sales
Trade Marketing & Category Management:

  • You have the commercial responsibility for a category (e.g. Baby care with Pampers, Hair Care with Head & Shoulders etc.) for Nigeria
  • Your mission will be to improve turnover and Sales fundamentals by making strategic choices in terms of budget, assortment and promotion.
  • You will work alongside with the Brand leaders.

Key Account Management:

  • Externally focused on national and key accounts, you will contribute to national negotiations on prices, assortment, merchandising and promotions.
  • You will collaborate with the whole customer team to prepare business plans and external negotiations.

What we Offer

  • We guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and to have the ownership of at least one or two big projects.
  • Your manager will coach you and will ensure you get a dedicated training program, including some days with our Sales force.
  • The Sales internship program is the best way to start building your career at P&G. Our career paths are based on promotion from within: All of our Commercial Sales Directors have started their career in the field!
  • Paid Learning Experience: We treat you like a real full time employee, not only in terms of the responsibility you take on, but also by providing you with a competitive monthly stipend

Qualifications
We are looking for:

  • Recent graduates with B.Sc or HND (Second Class Upper and above only)
  • Must be willing to work in the Northern region of Nigeria
  • Good command of the Hausa language and MS Office tools
  • Candidates must have at least 4 months free period for the Internship program before their NYSC start date
  • Born leaders and are passionate to make things happen
  • Have an external focus and a real passion for Sales / Marketing
  • Like to bring creativity & innovation to their work
  • Have strong analytical thinking and skills
  • Fluent in English

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

