MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter and Gamble Fresh Graduate Sales Internship Program 2018

Procter and Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Sales Intern
Job ID: SLS00002509
Locations: Abuja and Kaduna
Description
- Do you want to be in the driving seat to sell our global leadership brands?
- Are you intrigued by the idea in building long-term business relationships with our customers?
- Then an Internship in our Sales Department is the right place for you to gain a great experience.
Your Role as an Intern in Sales
Trade Marketing & Category Management:
- You have the commercial responsibility for a category (e.g. Baby care with Pampers, Hair Care with Head & Shoulders etc.) for Nigeria
- Your mission will be to improve turnover and Sales fundamentals by making strategic choices in terms of budget, assortment and promotion.
- You will work alongside with the Brand leaders.
Key Account Management:
- Externally focused on national and key accounts, you will contribute to national negotiations on prices, assortment, merchandising and promotions.
- You will collaborate with the whole customer team to prepare business plans and external negotiations.
What we Offer
- We guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and to have the ownership of at least one or two big projects.
- Your manager will coach you and will ensure you get a dedicated training program, including some days with our Sales force.
- The Sales internship program is the best way to start building your career at P&G. Our career paths are based on promotion from within: All of our Commercial Sales Directors have started their career in the field!
- Paid Learning Experience: We treat you like a real full time employee, not only in terms of the responsibility you take on, but also by providing you with a competitive monthly stipend
Qualifications
We are looking for:
- Recent graduates with B.Sc or HND (Second Class Upper and above only)
- Must be willing to work in the Northern region of Nigeria
- Good command of the Hausa language and MS Office tools
- Candidates must have at least 4 months free period for the Internship program before their NYSC start date
- Born leaders and are passionate to make things happen
- Have an external focus and a real passion for Sales / Marketing
- Like to bring creativity & innovation to their work
- Have strong analytical thinking and skills
- Fluent in English
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY