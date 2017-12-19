MANUFACTURING JOB | Dangote Group Recruitment for Graduate Finance & Admin Officer

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Finance & Admin Officer

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Processing of vouchers payment.

Preparation of Quarterly invoices to all SBU’S.

Posting of all vouchers payment on SAP.

Creating asset number for documents.

Preparation of monthly withholding tax/VAT

Filling of all vouchers payment.

Handling of Dancom petty cash.

Booking of vendor invoices on SAP.

Raising of Cheque Requisition.

Signing of Cheque Requisition Audit approval

Approval’s from authorized signatories.

Bank instruction letter.

Excel format.

Sending of invoices to all BU’S through email.

Printing of invoices.

Filing of invoices.

Numbering of payment vouchers.

Coding of Voucher payments.

Document number on every voucher payment.

Stamping of every document payment.

Filing of documents.

Excel schedule.

Raising of cheque requisition.

Photocopy of vendors receipts/invoices.

Filing of VAT at IFRS office.

Deadline lastest 21st of every month

Raising of petty cash vouchers.

Approvals from authorized signatories. Audit approval.

Excel schedule.

Stamping of all vouchers.

Requirements

B.Sc in Accounting/Economics/Finance/Statistics.

1 – 3 Years Experience in Accounting, Book Keeping & Finance.

ICAN is an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY