MANUFACTURING JOB | Administrative Officer at International Distillers Limited

International Distillers Limited – We produce and market top quality beverages at a purpose built distillery located on the Sagamu road, Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria. Our products are available in West African sub-region. We have a network of highly mobile salesmen and executives based at our various depots and an array of distributors, spread all over the country.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Administrative Officer

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Maintains administrative staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees; maintaining a safe and secure work environment; developing personal growth opportunities.

Accomplishes staff results by communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results; coaching, counseling, and disciplining employees; initiating, coordinating, and enforcing systems, policies, and procedures.

Provides communication systems by identifying needs; evaluating options; maintaining equipment; approving invoices.

Purchases printed materials and forms by obtaining requirements; negotiating price, quality, and delivery; approving invoices.

Completes special projects by organizing and coordinating information and requirements; planning, arranging, and meeting schedules; monitoring results.

Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems.

Improves program and service quality by devising new applications; updating procedures; evaluating system results with users.

Achieves financial objectives by anticipating requirements; submitting information for budget preparation; scheduling expenditures; monitoring costs; analyzing variances.

Maintains continuity among corporate, division, and local work teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed .

Requirements

HND/B.Sc in any related discipline, M.Sc is an added advantage.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Committed to delivering a timely and professional service to clients.

Knowledge and adherence to satisfy rules and regulations.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Good administrative standards.

Application Closing Date

19th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Resumes to:internationaldistiller@qualityservice.com