BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Dunn Loren Merrifield Group Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2018

Dunn Loren Merrifield is a full-service investment house head-quartered in Lagos, Nigeria. It is an independent institution that combines the attributes of origination, distribution, and trading of securities. We also provide asset management services in addition to cutting-edge research to our clients world-wide. The firm’s origination clientèle include (sovereign/sub-sovereign entities), in addition to (private/non-private corporations).

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos

Requirement

  • Minimum Qualification – (B.Sc) First Class Degree in Mathematics/Physiscs/Engineering Disciplines only.

Application Closing Date
30th June, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:[email protected]

