MACBAN Disclaims Gololo’s Controversial Statement Threatening Saraki

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has disowned its Benue State Coordinator, Garus Gololo, for statements attributed to him on the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Gololo has in an interview with The PUNCH threatened that if Saraki does not vacate his seat as the president of the Senate, members of MACBAN will force him out.

But reacting, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Uthman Ngelzarma, said Gololo’s position does not reflect that of the national body.

Ngelzarma said in a statement on Wednesday: “The attention of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been drawn to an interview granted by one Garus Gololo in Makurdi to Punch Newspaper titled ‘Resign or we will force you out. Miyetti Allah to Saraki.’