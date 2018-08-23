MACBAN Disclaims Gololo’s Controversial Statement Threatening Saraki

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has disowned its Benue State Coordinator, Garus Gololo, for statements attributed to him on the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.
But reacting, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Uthman Ngelzarma, said Gololo’s position does not reflect that of the national body.
Ngelzarma said in a statement on Wednesday: “The attention of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been drawn to an interview granted by one Garus Gololo in Makurdi to Punch Newspaper titled ‘Resign or we will force you out. Miyetti Allah to Saraki.’
This statement is unfortunate. I will categorically state that Garos Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association. Miyetti Allah is a non partisan association with no interest in the political terrain and we couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding our already obvious challenges. I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard this statement.
“This statement is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety. We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly.
“We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with. I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf.
“Thank You and God bless you all.”