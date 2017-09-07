FIFA Rejects Leicester City’s Application for Adrien Silva

Fifa has rejected Leicester City’s application to register midfielder Adrien Silva after the club missed the deadline by 14 seconds.

The Foxes signed the midfielder from Sporting Lisbon for £22m but finalised parts of the deal near the close of the summer transfer window on 31 August.

Silva’s registration was not completed in time with football’s governing body meaning he is ineligible until January.

Leicester are in the process of trying to appeal against the decision.

The Football Association has been in touch with Fifa and will look to help Leicester with its case.

A Leicester spokesman said: “We are working with Adrien and Sporting Clube de Portugal to overcome some issues relating to the player’s registration and exploring all options to find a resolution.”