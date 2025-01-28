LASU Launches Proprietary E-Meeting Platform, “LASU Talkspace”

The Lagos State University (LASU) has introduced a state-of-the-art digital platform, “LASU Talkspace”, tailored for hosting e-conferences, e-meetings, and e-seminars.

Developed by the university’s Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), under the leadership of Prof. Toyin Enikuomehin, the platform provides a secure and efficient alternative to widely used virtual meeting tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

In a statement, the DICT revealed that the application, which has received approval from the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, is now accessible to both the university community and the general public.

“Members of staff can use the LASU Talkspace App free of charge, provided they log in using their official LASU staff email addresses. For members of the public, access to the platform is available through subscription, with fees varying based on the chosen service category,” the statement read.

The unveiling of LASU Talkspace highlights the institution’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance communication, collaboration, and connectivity within the academic community and beyond.