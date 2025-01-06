Landmark Africa Boss Laments $30M Loss In Sudden Beach Demolition

The founder of Landmark Africa Group, Paul Onwuanibe, has revealed the devastating impact of the sudden demolition of Landmark Leisure Beach, which erased over $30 million in investments and disrupted thousands of lives.

Onwuanibe described the demolition, carried out with just seven days’ notice, as a heart-wrenching blow to his life’s work and the livelihoods of many.

“What was demolished wasn’t just a beach, it was part of our identity and revenue. We invested six years and $30 million in that beach. Half of it went into things you can’t see, like underground drainage, water systems, and fibre-optic cables,” he said.

The destruction affected over 1,000 employees, 50 small businesses, and a community of 4,000 workers, leaving a ripple effect on tens of thousands of dependents.

“Businesses couldn’t even retrieve their equipment. TVs, fridges, furniture—all gone. There were even guests in the pool when demolition began. It was chaotic,” Onwuanibe recounted.

Beyond the financial loss, the impact extended to the beach’s 160,000 members and contracts worth ₦9.2 billion. Vendors, hotels, and local businesses that relied on the four million annual visitors were also hit hard.

The demolition, ordered in April 2024 by Minister of Works David Umahi, was justified on grounds that the beach was built on federal government right-of-way.

He acknowledged that despite the devastation, he remains determined to rebuild. “You either lie down and cry, or you get up and move forward. We’ll rise again and learn from this,” he said, expressing hope for the future.

This sudden demolition is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of investments and the far-reaching consequences on communities when disputes arise.