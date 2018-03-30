Lagos To Deploy 5,000 New Buses

Lagos is to introduce 5,000 new buses and 13 terminals as part of its plan to improve the it transport sector.

The state is also to introduce an assembly plant for the production of buses, Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, said this during the inauguration of the Ikeja Bus Terminal alongside President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the plan of the government is to introduce the buses within a space of three years and also introduce 820 environment-friendly buses before the last quarter of 2018.

“The Ikeja Bus Terminal is one of our flagship transport infrastructure under the State Bus Reform Initiative.

The first phase of this programme will see 13 new Bus terminals introduced including major terminals at Oshodi, Yaba, Ojota, Agege and the already completed Tafawa Balewa Bus Terminal.

“We have commenced the introduction of 5,000 new buses into the Lagos economy in the next 3 years.

“We will inject 820 environmentally-friendly high capacity buses in the first phase of this reform by September 2018, 300 New Bus Stops, 3 Bus Depots, and Intelligent Transport System which will aid Lagosians to plan their journeys on our public transport system,” he said.

Furthermore, the governor explained that the success of the state largely depends on the efficiency of the transport system, hence the need to invest more in the sector even beyond road transport.

This according to him, will help to meet the “connectivity and mobility needs of Lagos residents as well as promote healthy lifestyles.

“Our concentration is not only on bus/road transportation. We are promoting Non-Motorised Transport such as walking and cycling paths to give our people modal choices while promoting healthy living.

“Work is ongoing on the 27-kilometre Blue Line Rail project from Okokomaiko West of Lagos to Marina in Central Lagos. We are in discussions with various investors and stakeholders on our urban rail project, the Red Line from Alagbada to Marina.

The success of a highly populated, cosmopolitan smart city-State like Lagos is strongly dependent on the efficiency of its transportation system.

“We are committed to a functional, efficient and integrated transport system which will support our population and facilitate our commerce and we will continually work till we achieve this objective and we will always count on your usual support, ,” he said.