Lagos State Set To Airlift Second Batch Of 2024 Pilgrims To Holy Lands

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that the second batch of intending pilgrims for the 2024 pilgrimage will depart for the Holy Lands of Israel and Jordan on February 7.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Adeola Olagoke, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the Board Secretary, Mrs. Florence Gbafe, confirmed that 150 intending pilgrims had undergone the necessary screening and were fully prepared for the journey. She urged the pilgrims to uphold exemplary conduct, representing both God and Lagos State as good ambassadors.

Gbafe emphasised the need for physical and spiritual readiness for the pilgrimage, advising the participants to ensure they are fit for the demanding spiritual exercise.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Christian Religious Matters, Reverend Bukola Adeleke, also highlighted the importance of medical and physical fitness. She advised the intending pilgrims to ensure they have valid travel documents and a verifiable medical history, reiterating the state government’s commitment to their safety and well-being.

“The Lagos State Government will always prioritise the safe return of all pilgrims and provide necessary welfare support for the journey,” Adeleke added.

It was also noted that the first batch of 2024 pilgrims successfully embarked on their pilgrimage from December 22, 2024, and returned safely to Lagos on January 1, 2025.

The Lagos State Government continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the spiritual aspirations of its citizens while ensuring their welfare throughout the pilgrimage exercise.