Lagos State Government Collaborates With Society For Family Health To Combat Malaria

The Lagos State Ministry of Health enters a strategic partnership with the Society for Family Health (SFH) to reduce the prevalence of malaria in the state. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties has been signed to drive this initiative.

The partnership is part of the World Bank-supported Malaria Impact Project, which introduces innovative strategies aimed at decreasing malaria rates across public and private healthcare sectors in Lagos.

Nigeria faces significant challenges in malaria control, with over 97% of its population at risk. In 2021, the country accounted for 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of malaria-related deaths. Children under five and pregnant women remain the most vulnerable groups.

This collaborative effort is aligned with Nigeria’s National Malaria Strategic Plan (NMSP) and focuses on evidence-based prevention and treatment approaches. The partnership will expand access to malaria control tools such as insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) and improve diagnostic and treatment services statewide.

The MoU, signed by Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and SFH Managing Director, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, emphasizes strengthening diagnosis through the use of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and enhanced case management.

Dr. Idogho highlighted SFH’s commitment to working with local government authorities to address healthcare delivery gaps, particularly in underserved communities. The initiative aims to drive progress toward a malaria-free Nigeria while ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare services.

Additionally, community engagement is a key component of the program. Dr. Jennifer Anyanti, SFH’s Deputy Managing Director, emphasized the importance of reaching remote areas with essential messages on malaria prevention and treatment to improve health outcomes.

Malaria remains a major public health issue in Lagos State, exacerbated by the dense population and tropical climate that foster mosquito breeding. Efforts to curb malaria transmission continue, with a focus on protecting vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women.