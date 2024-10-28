Lagos State Expands Support For Safe Remodeling Of Aging Buildings

The Lagos State Government announces a new initiative to support developers and property owners in addressing the issue of distressed buildings. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, shares that the government plans to provide technical assistance in the design and remodeling of these structures, going beyond standard plan approvals.

This initiative aligns with the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of 2019, which promotes building safety and sustainability. “Our ministry is committed to extending support to developers and owners of distressed buildings, ensuring that the design and remodeling of these buildings are done safely,” Olumide explains.

Olumide emphasizes the importance of regular building maintenance to prolong structure lifespans and prevent the deterioration that can lead to distress or collapse. He notes that the initiative aims to offer alternatives to demolition, helping property owners restore their buildings rather than resorting to drastic measures.

In line with these efforts, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) continues to monitor construction activities across the state, ensuring compliance with approved plans. The agency identifies buildings at risk, coordinating the safe evacuation of residents and initiating demolitions only when necessary to protect public safety.

Recently, LASBCA has marked several buildings in the Iponri Housing Estate for evacuation and possible demolition, as they show significant structural issues. Additionally, LASBCA penalized AEOS Engineering Services for unauthorized structural additions to a property in Somolu.

This initiative supports safe, sustainable renovations, allowing residents and authorities to work together to bring distressed buildings back to livable standards, ensuring safety without unnecessary demolition.