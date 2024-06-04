Labule To Open New Outlet In Ikorodu

Labule, a Nigeria-centric quick-service restaurant, operating under an indigenous company, Roots Foods Limited, is set to open a new outlet in Ikorodu come June 8, 2024. The opening of the new outlet also coincides with the first decade anniversary of the restaurant in Nigeria

The opening of the Ikorodu outlet will make it the fourth outlet established since its inception. The three other outlets can be found in Ogudu, Lekki and Ikeja.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new outlet, the Managing Director/Chief Chef, Roots Foods Limited, Binta Adisa, noted that the restaurant was expanding its footprints to reach lovers of local delicacies living within the Ikorodu axis.

“The interest in local delicacies is growing by the day. As a company, we are delighted with the growing interest in our restaurant and have decided to open another outlet in the metropolis. More Nigerians are now desirous of local delicacies having experienced what we have done in Ogudu, Lekki, and Ikeja. This explains why we are birthing another outlet here in Ikorodu to cater to their yearnings. We are poised to provide nourishing meals to Nigerians residing in this area,” Adisa said.

She described Labule as one of the fastest-growing brands that has endeared itself to the hearts of many Nigerians for more than a decade.

Also speaking, the Business Development Manager, Labule, Hamza Adisa, disclosed that the new outlet was established to cater to cuisines from different parts of the country, adding that Nigerians would have the opportunity to enjoy different delicacies of their choice.

Adisa stated that the company is determined and ready to satisfy the yearnings of customers by ensuring that they have an unforgettable food experience.