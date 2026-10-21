Kwara gives 12 young entrepreneurs N89.2m in grants

By Emmanuella Opara | October 21st 2026

KEY POINTS

The Kwara State Government has awarded N89.2m to 12 young entrepreneurs through its Youth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Scheme.

The grants are intended to help beneficiaries expand their businesses, improve production and create jobs.

The state says more than 1,000 young people have received support through its Kwapreneur programme.

MAIN STORY

The Kwara State Government has disbursed N89.2m in grants to 12 young entrepreneurs to support business expansion, promote self-employment and create jobs.

The grants were provided through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) under its Youth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Scheme.

The programme’s General Manager, Wasiu Tejidini, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at his office in Ilorin on Monday. The agency’s Press Secretary, Bolashade Yusuf, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Tejidini said the beneficiaries were selected after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq reviewed their applications and business proposals.

The recipients and their grants are Firdauz Muhammed Wuraola of Drinks ‘N’ Grillz, N10m; Nimotallah Mohammed Kpayero of Ban Shea Products, N15.9m; Ahmed Kuburat of Kaddy Nigeria, N15m; Oloyede Ikmat Omoshalewa of Kwara Souvenir Store, N5m; and Fatigun Subomi Emmanuel of Waka Studios, N10m.

Others are Anifowose Favour Boluwatife of Esthad Luxe Jewels, N3.3m; Ibrahim Maryam Modupeola of Kleen Klear, N5m; Ajiboye Opeyemi Rasheed of Tailorgang Fashion House, N5m; Yusuf Dolapo Azeezat of Day Varieties Enterprise, N5m; Akinyode Bosede Temilade of Global LightTrust Integrated Ventures, N5m; Badeji Sherifat Modupe of BSM Fashion, N5m; and Adeshewa Kolawole of Day-Yank Fashion, N5m.

Tejidini urged the beneficiaries to use the funds responsibly and in line with the purposes stated in their applications. He said KWASSIP’s monitoring and evaluation unit would assess the impact of the grants after six months or one year.

He also disclosed that the state had supported more than 1,000 young people through its Kwapreneur programme, which focuses on youth empowerment and enterprise development.

According to him, the latest intervention forms part of the government’s efforts to encourage entrepreneurship and reduce reliance on government employment.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ajiboye and Kpayero thanked the state government for the grants, saying the funds would help them expand their businesses, acquire equipment, increase production and employ more people.

“We really thank the government. This is an opportunity for us to create jobs for people out there, including fresh graduates. They can easily learn (from us) and get the right business skills to become self-sufficient,” Ajiboye said.

THE ISSUES

Access to funding remains an important consideration for young entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand businesses. The Kwara scheme is designed to provide financial support to selected business owners, with the government expecting the grants to contribute to enterprise growth and employment.

The planned monitoring exercise will assess how beneficiaries use the funds and the results achieved over the following six months to one year.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We really thank the government. This is an opportunity for us to create jobs for people out there, including fresh graduates. They can easily learn (from us) and get the right business skills to become self-sufficient,” Ajiboye Opeyemi Rasheed of Tailorgang Fashion House said on behalf of the beneficiaries.

WHAT’S NEXT

KWASSIP’s monitoring and evaluation unit is expected to review the impact of the grants after six months or one year. The beneficiaries are expected to use the funds to develop their businesses in line with their approved proposals.

BOTTOM LINE

Kwara has awarded N89.2m to 12 young entrepreneurs, with the government expecting the funding to support business growth, self-reliance and job creation.