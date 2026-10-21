Loom Rooms marks first anniversary with five-year plan to build creative businesses

KEY POINTS

Loom Rooms is marking its first anniversary with a five-year plan to help African creatives protect intellectual property, commercialise their work and build sustainable businesses.

The Egbeda-based creative ecosystem reported achievements across music, broadcasting, film and enterprise in its first year.

Its next phase will focus on ownership, emerging creative disciplines and helping creatives become employers.

MAIN STORY

Loom Rooms, an Egbeda-based creative ecosystem founded by creative-economy strategist Shola Bamidele, has unveiled a five-year plan to help African creatives turn their talents into sustainable businesses as it marks its first anniversary.

The initiative, based in Alimosho, Lagos State, aims to address gaps in business knowledge, professional networks and commercial structures that can prevent creatives from building lasting careers despite the growing international recognition of African music, film, fashion, photography, design, broadcasting and digital media.

According to the organisation, creative ability alone does not guarantee commercial success. Knowledge of contracts, intellectual property, publishing, brand development, company formation and commercial strategy can influence whether creators retain ownership of their work and benefit financially from their success.

Loom Rooms was established to connect creatives with the knowledge, professional relationships and opportunities needed to navigate these areas. Its model also encourages collaboration across creative disciplines, allowing participants to develop their skills and businesses within a shared environment.

Its location in Egbeda reflects an effort to broaden access to creative infrastructure beyond established commercial and creative districts in Lagos. The organisation argues that access to professional development and business opportunities should not depend on where a creative person lives.

During its first year, Loom Rooms recorded developments across several creative fields. An emerging artist from its community received the PME New Wave Award, while a single released through the ecosystem reached listeners in more than 70 countries.

The organisation also reported that a broadcaster developed within its community went on to present on major radio platforms. Other members took steps towards formalising their careers and enterprises through brand development, website development, company registration and trademarking.

Loom Rooms has also launched a recurring live platform intended to give emerging singers, hosts and podcasters opportunities to develop their work, build audiences and gain practical experience.

Speaking on the anniversary, Bamidele said the first year was intended to establish whether the ecosystem’s approach could work, rather than serve as its final destination.

He said the organisation’s next phase would focus on turning the initial results into a lasting institution capable of producing sustained opportunities for creatives.

Under its five-year plan, Loom Rooms will prioritise three areas: ownership and the commercialisation of creative work, expansion into emerging creative disciplines, and the development of creative businesses that can employ other people.

On ownership, the organisation plans to expand its work on intellectual property, contracts, publishing, brand protection, company formation, commercialisation and market access. The objective is to help creatives and creative businesses better understand the rights attached to their work and the structures required to generate income from it.

The second priority involves expanding development programmes into sound design, animation, gaming and documentary, alongside existing activities in music, media, performance, fashion, film and digital creativity. These disciplines are viewed by the organisation as areas with potential to shape Africa’s creative exports.

The third priority is to help alumni and emerging creative businesses move beyond individual practice towards formal enterprise. This includes registering businesses, developing teams and creating employment opportunities for young people in Egbeda, Alimosho and other communities.

Bamidele said the longer-term ambition was for people who entered the ecosystem as young creatives to return as founders, mentors, employers, investors or industry leaders.

THE ISSUES

Loom Rooms’ five-year plan highlights a commercial challenge within the creative economy: producing successful work does not necessarily mean the creator owns the rights, understands the market or has a business structure capable of generating sustainable income.

For musicians, filmmakers, designers and other creative professionals, intellectual property protection, contract negotiation and publishing arrangements can affect how revenue is earned and distributed. Without the relevant knowledge, creators may struggle to convert audience growth or industry recognition into long-term financial benefits.

The organisation’s emphasis on company registration, team development and employment also points to a distinction between earning income from individual creative work and building an enterprise that can operate, grow and employ others.

Its location in Alimosho raises a further question about access to professional networks and infrastructure. If the model can deliver sustained results outside Lagos’ more established creative districts, it could offer an approach to supporting talent in other communities. However, the first-year examples alone do not establish how widely the model can be replicated or how much income and employment it has generated.

The central test will be whether Loom Rooms can turn its early achievements into measurable improvements in ownership, revenue, business survival and job creation over the next five years.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are proud of what Loom Rooms has achieved in its first year, but the first year was never the destination. It was proof of concept. We have seen what happens when talent is given structure, mentorship, community and business knowledge, and the next question is how we turn that into an institution that can keep producing opportunity.” – Shola Bamidele, Founder and CEO of Loom Rooms

“Over the next five years, we want to help creatives understand what they own, protect what they create, build businesses around their abilities and eventually become employers themselves. We want someone who enters Loom Rooms as a young creative to eventually return as a founder, mentor, employer, investor or industry leader.” – Shola Bamidele, Founder and CEO of Loom Rooms

WHAT’S NEXT

Loom Rooms’ next phase will depend on how it implements its three priorities and whether the organisation can demonstrate results beyond individual success stories.

Progress could be assessed through the number of creatives who secure intellectual property protection, formalise their businesses, establish commercial partnerships, generate sustainable income and employ other people.

Its expansion into animation, gaming, sound design and documentary will also provide an opportunity to assess whether the ecosystem can develop talent in additional fields while maintaining its existing programmes.

The organisation has not provided specific targets, funding details or implementation timelines for the five-year plan in the information released. These details would help establish the scale of its ambitions and provide a basis for measuring progress.

BOTTOM LINE

Loom Rooms is using its first anniversary to shift attention from creative talent alone to the business structures that can help African creatives retain ownership, earn from their work and build enterprises. The five-year plan sets out that ambition, with its long-term value likely to depend on measurable gains in commercial sustainability and employment.