Obidient coalition urges NDC candidates to engage grassroots supporters

By Emmanuella Opara | October 21st 2026

KEY POINTS

Obidient OK Coalition chieftain Odinaka Emejuru has urged NDC candidates to strengthen ties with grassroots support groups ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition says candidates should not rely solely on Peter Obi’s popularity to secure electoral support.

Past defections by politicians who benefited from Obi’s popularity have prompted calls for closer scrutiny of candidates’ character and commitment.

MAIN STORY

The Obidient OK Coalition has urged candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to engage established grassroots support groups ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning against taking the movement’s backing for granted.

Chief Odinaka Emejuru, the coalition’s Orlu Zonal Coordinator, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said candidates needed to demonstrate commitment to grassroots structures associated with the Obidient Movement rather than depend solely on the popularity of Peter Obi.

Emejuru said the coalition had drawn lessons from the 2023 general elections, when some politicians who benefited from Obi’s popularity later defected to other political parties.

He said the experience reinforced the need to assess candidates’ character, political antecedents and commitment before supporting their electoral ambitions.

The coordinator also expressed concern that some NDC candidates in Imo State and other parts of the country had yet to engage adequately with established Obidient support groups.

While acknowledging candidates’ right to organise their campaigns independently, Emejuru said their willingness to work with grassroots structures would influence the coalition’s decision on whether to support them.

He urged NDC candidates, as well as Obidient supporters contesting under other party platforms, to build stronger relationships with the coalition’s structures in their constituencies.

THE ISSUES

The call highlights the importance of grassroots mobilisation and relationships between political candidates and support groups ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition’s concerns centre on whether candidates seeking support from the Obidient Movement are prepared to work with its existing structures and maintain their commitment beyond the influence of Peter Obi’s popularity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Emejuru said candidates should not rely solely on Peter Obi’s popularity but demonstrate commitment to grassroots structures associated with the Obidient Movement.

WHAT’S NEXT

The coalition’s support for candidates may depend partly on their engagement with grassroots structures in their constituencies as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections continue.

BOTTOM LINE

The Obidient OK Coalition is urging NDC candidates and Obidient supporters contesting on other party platforms to build stronger grassroots relationships rather than assume the movement’s support is guaranteed.