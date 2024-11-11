Kwara Enforces Mandatory Resident Registration For Public Workers

The Kwara State Government has directed all public sector workers to register with the Kwara State Residents’ Registration Agency (KWSRRA) by the end of October or forfeit their November salary and bonuses.

This policy, announced by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, is aimed at enhancing data accuracy and administrative efficiency across the state’s workforce.

According to Dr. Nuru, the registration requirement, which also applies to employees in all 16 local government areas, is essential for improved resource management, payroll accuracy, and service delivery.

“KWSRRA is responsible for assigning unique identities to all residents of Kwara, creating a reliable database that strengthens public administration and enhances service delivery,” she said in a statement signed by the ministry’s Press Secretary, Babatunde Abdulrasheed.

The government emphasized that building a comprehensive database supports informed decision-making, fair resource allocation, and accurate compensation for state employees. Workers who are yet to register have been advised to visit their nearest KWSRRA centre to complete the process promptly.