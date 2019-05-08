Kotex Unveils New Range of Sanitary Pads

Kotex, a globally renowned brand from the stables of Kimberly Clark–global manufacturers of hygiene products, has made inroads into the Nigerian market following the official launch of its new range of sanitary pads and tampons brands recently. The event, which held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, was attended by various dignitaries and celebrities.

Kimberly-Clark, Geographical Business Area Director for West Africa, Mr. Koushik Balaji briefly outlined the stages that culminated in the product launch and thanked the various state and federal agencies which helped the company achieve this feat, while recognizing the talent of the Kimberly-Clark team in Nigeria. inroads.

Head of Marketing, WECA, Mrs. Kemi Saliu stated that in less than 5 years of Kotex presence in Nigeria, the company established a leading position in providing women with quality, smooth feminine care. She attributed the success of the brand to the high and consistent quality of the product, the support of Kotex® trade partners and the loyalty of its consumers.

“Introducing the new range to our existing products in Nigeria is part of Kimberly-Clark’s mission to provide essentials for a better life for our consumers. Kotex® pads and tampons have a superior, cotton-like feel that give women a comfortable experience”, she added.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the ‘New Kotex® Ultra Sanitary Pads and Tampons’. “This exemplifies Kotex® innovation in developing high-quality cotton-soft, fast-absorbent pads to that allow period experience to be discreet and comfortable.

Now, with the launch of these new sanitary pads and tampons, the company has a comprehensive range fully available in stores and outlets for women in Nigeria and we encourage everyone to tell a friend, an aunty, a mother or sister to try Kotex®, and convert them to becoming a Kotex® Woman”, concluded Mrs Saliu.

Source: Brand Communicator