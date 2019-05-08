Jumia Mobile Week! Check out the Amazing Discounts on Your Favourite Smartphones

It is no longer news that the Jumia Mobile Week is currently on. Well, in case you do not know or you have not heard, the Jumia Mobile Week campaign is ongoing and will run from May 6th to May 12th. You cannot get a better deal anywhere else! However, before you visit Jumia to purchase your smartphone, let us reveal (do not tell anyone) some of the amazing discounts you will get on some of your favourite smartphones.

Samsung

Samsung has a phone for every pocket. For as low as N26,990, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core 5″ and for as much as N380,000, you will get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 6.4″ AMOLED. And of course, wait for it…for the Jumia Mobile Week, you will receive up to 20% off for buying a Samsung smartphone.

Nokia

Nokia has been with us for years. One thing that everyone loves about Nokia is that the phone is rugged. An interesting addition is that Nokia phones are now smart/trendy. You will get up to 20% off on Nokia phones. So hurry and get your preferred Nokia gadget or device.

Gionee

‘Chinese Phones’ have really come a long way. Today, not only are Chinese mobile phones advanced, they are extremely affordable. This is the case with Gionee. Gionee has all you need in a smartphone and we can assure that it is a good buy! For Gionee, you will receive up to 20% off.

Huawei

Huawei is one of the biggest phone manufacturers in the world. It has become a global brand despite being a Chinese owned company. Like Samsung, it has both high end and low end. You will enjoy up to 10% off if you decide to go for a Huawei smartphone.

Apple

Apple is everything you want in a phone even though it is more of a high-end phone. Prices range from 100000 and above. This said, how does 20% off an Apple phone sound? Sounds really good! This is one of the deals you get out of the Jumia Mobile Week.