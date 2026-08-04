Key points

Kogi residents outside the formal workforce can now access health insurance for an annual premium of ₦15,000.

The state is intensifying enrollment under its Informal Sector Health Insurance Plan through community outreach.

The scheme covers healthcare services through accredited public and private providers across the state’s 21 LGAs.

Main story

The Kogi State Health Insurance Agency (KGSHIA) has intensified enrollment for its Informal Sector Health Insurance Plan, offering residents outside government employment access to health insurance for an annual premium of ₦15,000.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Adekunle Aledare, disclosed this during a performance review meeting with frontline marketers at the agency’s headquarters in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Aledare said the agency is stepping up grassroots awareness to ensure more artisans, traders, transport operators, farmers, craftsmen, self-employed professionals, cooperatives, religious organisations and other informal sector workers enroll in the scheme.

He said one of the agency’s priorities is to dispel the misconception that the state health insurance programme is meant only for government workers.

According to him, the scheme is open to every resident of Kogi State, regardless of employment status, as part of the government’s efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Aledare explained that subscribers who pay the ₦15,000 annual premium will have access to comprehensive healthcare services through the agency’s network of accredited public and private healthcare providers across the state’s 21 local government areas.

He urged frontline marketers to intensify sensitisation by taking the campaign directly to homes, markets, workplaces, community gatherings and other grassroots platforms.

The executive secretary said the review meeting assessed the marketers’ performance for July, identified operational challenges and developed strategies to improve future outreach.

He also presented official identity cards to the marketers to enhance professionalism, improve identification during field operations and strengthen public confidence in the programme.

Aledare expressed confidence that sustained awareness campaigns would increase enrollment and support the state’s goal of ensuring affordable healthcare for all residents.

The issues

Many Nigerians working in the informal sector remain outside health insurance coverage and rely on out-of-pocket payments for medical treatment. Expanding affordable insurance to this group could improve access to healthcare while reducing the financial burden of illness.

What’s being said

“They are not merely marketing a health insurance product but advancing the government’s vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage.” — Dr. Adekunle Aledare, Executive Secretary, KGSHIA.

“The scheme was open to all residents of the state irrespective of their employment status.” — Dr. Adekunle Aledare.

What’s next

KGSHIA plans to intensify grassroots enrollment campaigns as it seeks to bring more informal sector workers and their families into the state’s health insurance scheme.

Bottom line

Kogi is positioning its ₦15,000 annual health insurance plan as an affordable option for residents outside government employment, aiming to expand healthcare access and reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses.