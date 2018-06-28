Kano, China Sign Pact to Boost Agriculture, Leather, Textile Trade

Kano state government and Hunan Province of the People’s Republic of China have signed a friendship agreement to boost agriculture, construction, leather, textile and several areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Director-General of Foreign Affairs, Office of Hunan Provincial Government, Mr Xu Zhengxian and the Kano State Attorney General, Ibrahim Mukhtar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

According to a statement, signed by the Director General, Media and Communications Kano State Government House, Alhaji Aminu K Yassar, the ceremony which took place yesterday at the Aminu Kano Governor’s lodge, Abuja.

The state Acting governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, said Kano had carved a niche for itself “as a famous commercial center, with easy access to multiple markets and millions of people not only in Northern Nigeria but also in Niger, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Sudan.”

Prof Abubakar said Kano serves as one of West Africa’s largest markets, noting that the entrepreneurial skills and warm hospitality of its people, coupled with vast natural resources were added advantage that would encourage prospective investors to invest in the state.

“We welcome this bilateral agreement with you because I can see that you intend to invest in agriculture, construction, leather, textile and other areas”, he told the Hunan delegation. I am confident that the friendship will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he assured.

The deputy governor expressed appreciation to Lee Group, a Chinese conglomerate for its investments in Kano, which he said had created thousands of jobs and added value to the local and national economy.

Earlier, the governor of Hunan Province, Mr. Xu Da She, explained that the Friendship Agreement aimed to deepen Nigeria-China relations.

“We have experience in social and economic development and we are willing to share it with the people of Nigeria. We are willing to deepen cooperation with Kano in agriculture because we have expertise in agriculture, agricultural equipment and technology, processing of products as well as infrastructure development.”