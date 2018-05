The Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin, is dead. He was aged 60.

The company said Aboderin died on Wednesday at about 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Aboderin, who was also chairman of Punch Commercial Printing Limited, is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children.