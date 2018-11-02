James Cameron Drops Hint on Avatar’s Sequel Project

It has been almost 10 years since the film Avatar was released yet it has been the highest grossing film of all time at the world box office earning $2.8 billion (N1 trillion).

The film at the time was a 3D phenomenon created by James Cameron and featured Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana was set on Pandora, a fantasy planet inhabited by the Na’vi a race of aliens with blue skin.

For a few days there have been plans to create sequels to the successful film but the title have has been shrouded in secrecy.

According to James Cameron, the sequels will look at the planet Pandora’s sea world which were not part of the original film Avatar but will be explored.

The acclaimed filmmaker says that he had not wanted to name the sequels part 2,3 and 4 but the name Avatar will be added to the titles as it is a brand of some sort.

Actors expected to star include Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver who starred as Dr Grace Augustine whose character fans thought had been eliminated in the first film Avatar.

The four Avatar sequels are set to be released in December 2020, December 2021, December 2024, and December 2025.