JAMB Suspends Registration for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended the on-going registration exercise for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 243 centres across the country.

The Head of Media and Information of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known to Voice of Nigeria Education Correspondent in Abuja.

Dr Fabian said the suspension of the exercise in the affected centres is to allow the board to conduct a third-party recruitment examination, scheduled for 16th of January.

“The reason for the suspension of the exercise in the 243 centres nationwide by the board is that the centres are likely going to be used for third-party recruitment examination and we do not want to create any overcrowding”

“However, the registration exercise will resume again in those centres nationwide, on January 17.

“The board regrets any inconvenience the suspension might have caused the candidates,” he said.

Benjamin said the list of the affected centres was on the board’s website.

You recall that the board announced Jan 13th as the commencement of registration of candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Source: VON