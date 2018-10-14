IVH SME Fair 2018 to Take Place in December

The IVH SME Fair 2018, designed to showcase emerging and existing entrepreneurs in all sectors of entrepreneurial ventures in the Lagos small and medium scale (SME) industry, including fashion, arts/craft, creativity, homes, real estates, financial services, lifestyle, wellness/fitness, technology, household gadgets, food, drinks and entertainment open market holds on December 1 to 2, this year.

Chief executive and convener of the fair, who is also the publisher of IVH Yellow Pages, based in Lekki-Ajah, Lagos, Mrs. Lawretta Ogrih, said the idea is to promote established and emerging SME brands and make them visible to Africa’s largest markets.

“As you already know, the SME industry is a highly innovative, extremely impactful and high revenue generating sector, as far as economic development is concerned in Lagos, Africa’s 5th largest economy,” she said, noting that over a four-year period, IVH Services Limited has pioneered the official Business Yellow Pages resource for enterprises and ever-growing residents on Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah areas.