PDP Organized Reception for Tambuwal Turns Violent as Police Kills Bystander

An innocent bystander was killed by a police stray bullet on Saturday as hoodlums allegedly attacked Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s motorcade in Sokoto.

The victim, identified as Imran Ahmad-Alkanci, was on his way home after visiting relations when he was shot.

The source said the 22-year-old was trying to board a commercial motorcycle when the bullet hit him.

The Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the death.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, told newsmen that one other person who was injured during the incident had been hospitalised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had organised a reception rally to welcome Tambuwal after his failed attempt to secure the 2019 presidential ticket of the party.

NAN reports that the governor, who was received by a crowd of supporters at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, went to the Government House in a motorcade.

The event was, however, not-hitch free as political thugs armed with dangerous weapons destroyed billboards, building structures and vehicles bearing inscriptions of the APC.

A car bearing the APC logo and painting travelling to Sokoto from Bodinga was also set ablaze by mobs along the Sokoto State University.

The motorcade was then forced to stop along Gawon Nama, near the residence of Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, when another set of mobs carrying arms confronted it.

It took the efforts of security operatives to get it moving again.