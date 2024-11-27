Interswitch Concludes TechConnect 4.0 Series On A Grand Scale

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce companies, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its groundbreaking TechConnect series, marking the culmination of an impactful journey across five major Nigerian cities, including Enugu, Asaba, Abuja, Ibadan, and Lagos.

The grand finale, which was held at Classique Event Place, Oregun, Lagos, epitomised Interswitch’s commitment to shaping the future of financial services in Africa. The series has served as a powerful platform for advancing high-level discussions on technology, innovation, and financial inclusion, fostering collaboration across the financial services ecosystem.

The event was a fitting climax to a series that brought together industry leaders, policymakers, fintech innovators, and microfinance practitioners, who gathered to explore the vital role of technology in driving financial inclusion and economic growth across Africa. Throughout the series, Interswitch has reinforced its mission to build digital solutions that provide equal access to financial services for individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Delivering his keynote address, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching, Interswitch Purepay, highlighted the transformative potential of digital payment solutions:

“At Interswitch, we are deeply committed to financial inclusion, recognising that digital payment solutions are pivotal in expanding access to underserved populations. By enabling broader participation in the economy, we believe we can create a rising tide that lifts all boats, empowering individuals, businesses, and financial institutions alike. Our vision is simple yet profound: to power a seamless, connected payment ecosystem across Africa, turning challenges in the payment landscape into opportunities for economic growth and shared prosperity, said Lawal.

The Lagos finale featured a dynamic fireside chat themed “Regulating New Technologies: Strategies for Innovation and Compliance, Harmonising Regulatory Frameworks, and Risk-Based Approaches. The speakers emphasised the critical role of collaboration between regulators and industry players in navigating the rapidly evolving technology landscape. They also highlighted the importance of designing regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with compliance to create a sustainable fintech ecosystem.

Two thought-provoking panel sessions enriched the discussions at the event, offering diverse perspectives on critical industry topics. The first session, themed “Navigating the Future of Financial Services: Integrating Compliance, Technology, and Collaboration to Combat Fraud and Drive Growth,” focused on leveraging compliance, technology, and collaborative efforts to address fraud challenges while unlocking new growth opportunities. The second session, themed “Building Financial Resilience: The Intersection of Commercial & Microfinance Banks, Fintechs, & OFIs in Fostering Growth within the Financial Services Sector,” explored strategies for fostering resilience and growth through synergy between financial institutions and fintechs.

A special highlight of the event was the presentation of awards by Interswitch to Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, UBA, and Fidelity Bank in recognition of their exceptional performance and significant contributions to the financial ecosystem. Moniepoint, Opay, Paystack, VFD Microfinance Bank, Lapo Microfinance Bank, and several others were also honoured for their impactful roles in advancing the sector.

The TechConnect series traversed Nigeria’s key financial hubs, showcasing the transformative power of technology and digital payments in promoting financial inclusion. At each stop, participants engaged in hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge digital solutions, gaining practical insights into the tools and strategies redefining the financial services landscape.

The series underscored Interswitch’s strategic vision of financial transformation, providing a platform for stakeholders to address challenges and opportunities in the sector. The events successfully reflected regional priorities while reinforcing the company’s overarching commitment to innovation and resilience across Nigeria.

As the TechConnect 4.0 series concludes, it has not only left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s financial landscape but also set a clear direction for future initiatives aimed at integrating technology and financial services across Africa. Interswitch remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering partnerships, supporting innovation, and promoting financial inclusion to empower communities and drive economic growth.

Looking ahead, Interswitch continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of Africa’s financial ecosystem by delivering solutions that unlock potential, empower underserved populations, and create sustainable growth across the continent.