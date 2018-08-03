Internet Penetration on the Increase Across all Sectors – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission said the internet is fast penetrating in all sectors of the economy.

Executive Vice- Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta said there are over 162 million active mobile connections and more than 100 million internet users in Nigeria.

The tele-density currently stands 116 per cent.

Dambata added that Nigeria has achieved 22 per cent broadband penetration out of the targeted 30 percent before the end of 2018.

He stressed that statistics available are enough to spur organisations into looking for ways of leveraging the abundant opportunities to provide better services to the large number of Nigerians online.

The telecoms sector currently contributes 9 percent to the country’s GDP