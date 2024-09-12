Innoson Launches Nigeria’s First Locally Produced Electric Vehicle

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) has unveiled its first locally produced electric vehicle. Cornel Osigwe, Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at IVM, shared the milestone on Facebook, emphasizing the significance of this achievement for the Nigerian automotive industry.

Osigwe noted that the electric vehicle was manufactured at IVM’s state-of-the-art production facility in Nnewi, Anambra State. This marks a major breakthrough for Nigeria’s automotive sector.

He said, “I just test-drove the first Innoson vehicle Electric vehicle produced in Nnewi. We are just starting.”

Osigwe said that this is IVM’s inaugural foray into electric vehicle production but the details on the pricing, number of units produced, and the timeline for commercial release were not disclosed.

He however claimed that the initial batch of IVM electric cars were completely sold out.

Osigwe revealed that since posting the vídeo “We have received hundreds of calls and upfront payment from interested clients who want to be the first set to drive the Innoson Electric Vehicle. My inbox was filled with enquiries on the prices.

“The first set which are few in numbers are now currently sold out.”

Electric vehicles (EVs) are important in reducing carbon emissions from road transport, which account for over 15% of global energy-related emissions, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The EV market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in range, model diversity, and performance.

Electric passenger cars constitute approximately 18% of new car sales, as of 2023, highlighting their rising popularity and the global transition towards sustainable transportation solutions.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University