Ini Edo Finds Love Again, Set to Wed

The beautiful southern Nigeria brown sugar actress, Ini Edo, has got brand new butterfly in her stomach!

She’s made it such a huge secret till the set wedding date is established.

Baby girl Ini was recently found snicking into hotel room of a Three Star hotel with Le Boo somewhere in Lekki, Lagos State, where they inhale and exhale carbon and drink alcohol, very compatible duo.

Le Boo is an IJGB (I just got back) dude closely related to traditional rulers of the Land of Excellence.

It’s great that Ini has found love again and this time in deep hot romance with the Lasgidi big boy.

We are all hoping she doesn’t get burnt in the process.

Their love life is not new to keen observers as the love birds are overly excited and would do everything to keep this love affair secret till the wedding date, so she can sort out issues.

As a sharp baby girl, Ini is currently trying to part ways with any known Maga and take out any surviving stumbling block to a secret wedding, which is planned to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirate in a few weeks time.