Everything You Need To Know About Edo Governor-Elect Monday Okpebholo

Senator Monday Okpebholo has been proclaimed the winner of Edo State’s governorship election, held on Saturday. On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress’ governorship candidate, the victor of the hotly contested election.

The election’s returning officer, Prof. Faruq Adamu Kuta, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Benin City.

Okpebholo received 291,667 votes, winning eleven of the state’s 18 local government areas, while Peoples Democratic Party candidate Asue Ighodalo received 247,274, winning seven LGs. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party was a distant third with 22,761 votes.

Everything to know about Edo governor-elect

He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Abuja. He continued his schooling with a Master’s degree in Policy and Leadership Studies from the same university.

Senator Monday Okpebholo was born on August 29, 1970, to the late Chief and Mrs. Peter Okpebholo from the Udomi community in Uwessan-Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area.

His father came from the Udomi village in Uwesan-Irrua, Esan Central LGA, and his mother was from the Ikekiala community in Eguare-Uromi, Esan North East LGA.

Okpebholo, also known as Akpakomiza, attended Udomi Community Primary School and Ujabhole Community Secondary School, respectively, in Uwesan-Irrua, Esan Central LGA.

He is married to Mrs. Blessing Okpapi Okpebholo and blessed with four children. On 23 February 2024, Okpebholo was declared the APC governorship primary election winner in Edo State.

Okpebholo is an entrepreneur with investments in hospitality, construction, oil and gas, and information and communications technology.

Senator Okpebholo founded a company, Chapman Computers Limited, in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, and later established another firm, Interweb Satcom Limited, a major industry player in broadband sales and development.

Okpebholo won the Edo Central Senatorial District seat under the All Progressives Congress on 25 February 2023, breaking the 24-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party in the zone.

On 13 June 2023, he was inaugurated as the Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly and chaired the Senate Committee on Public Procurement.