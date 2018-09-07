IGP Sacks Officers Behind Edwin Clark’s Abuja Residence Raid

The Inspector- General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has approved the dismissal of three of the four policemen who carried out illegal search in Chief Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four policemen, on Sept. 4, illegally carried out search in the Abuja residence of Clark.

The officers are: AP/No.18858, Insp. Godwin Musa, AP/No. 225812 Insp. Sada Abubakar and AP/No. 225828 Insp. Yabo Paul.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Thursday in Abuja, said that AP/No. 158460 ASP David Domnic was placed on interdiction, pending the decision of the Police Service Commission.

Moshood said that Dominic was queried and is being investigated for discreditable conduct, negligence of duty and an act unbecoming of a Police officer.

He said that the the offences against the officer were serious and dismissal from service was inevitable.

The spokesman said that the dismissal of Paul, Abubakar and Musa was upheld after they were tried under Oath in Orderly Room for discreditable conduct.

Moshood said the dismissed officers were also tried for Illegal duty, disobedience to Lawful Order and other misconduct, contrary to the Rule of Law.

He said that the suspect/ Informant, Ismail Yakubu, had been charged to the Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja for giving false information and telling falsehood that misled Police action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also report that the police has apologised to Clark over the unauthorised search of his residence by the four policemen.(NAN)