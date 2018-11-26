Hyundai Named Manufacturer Of 2018 By Top Gear

The world-renowned motoring publication found that the South Korean brand has had ‘rapid development over the years’ and commended its ‘diverse and ambitious product range’.

With options ranging from the ‘quirky-looking’ Kona Electric, to the i30N hot hatch and the now-staple Tucson family SUV, Hyundai now offers one of the most varied ranges on the market.

On awarding the prize to Hyundai, Top Gear said: “After decades of us telling you Hyundais have less personality than call centre hold music, the South Koreans have pulled it off.

“Hyundai now boasts an arsenal of cars to make established conglomerates jealous. An underdog that wins best in show? Humble Hyundai has come a long way.”

2018 Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Motor UK president and chief executive officer, Tony Whitehorn said: “To receive this recognition from BBC Top Gear magazine is a testament to just how far we have come even in the last decade.

“In 2008, we sold just 28,000 vehicles in the UK and we were bought purely on price. Fast forward to 2018, we are one of the top ten car manufacturers in the UK and we will sell over 90,000 cars before the end of the year. The number one reason for purchase now is design.