How To Survive The ‘Japa’ Wave Without Leaving Nigeria

In recent years, the “Japa” phenomenon has become the go-to escape plan for many Nigerians. Whether it’s for better opportunities, a safer environment, or simply a new adventure, the thought of packing bags and heading to foreign lands has become a trending topic across dinner tables and social media timelines.

But what if you can’t—or don’t want to—leave Nigeria? Are you doomed to a life of frustration, constant NEPA heartbreak, and Twitter wars about your country’s GDP? Not at all.

Here’s how to not just survive but thrive right here in Nigeria while others are booking one-way tickets.

Turn Your Hustle into Gold

Let’s face it, Nigerians are born hustlers. From tech bros coding in cafes to food vendors delivering lunch in traffic, we know how to get things done. Instead of fantasizing about “abroad,” channel that energy into upskilling or starting a side hustle. Learn a high-demand skill online (thank you, YouTube University), venture into e-commerce, or explore agriculture (yes, snail farming is a thing). The opportunities are vast if you’re willing to dig in.

Pro Tip: Always position your hustle as “global.” Add that international flair by marketing your services to clients abroad. Freelance platforms like Fiverr or Upwork could be your golden ticket.

Master the Art of Enjoying Small Wins

Life in Nigeria can be unpredictable. One moment you’re celebrating your team’s win, and the next, you’re buying fuel at triple the price. Find joy in the little things: the aroma of suya on a Friday night, the drama of a football match, or even that feeling of charging your phone during NEPA’s brief “visit.” Gratitude and humor are your shields against frustration.

Pro Tip: When life gets tough, remember that Nigerians invented “cruise.” Meme your way through tough times and keep the good vibes rolling.

Tap Into the Growing Tech Ecosystem

Tech is the new oil, and Nigeria is bubbling with potential. Whether it’s fintech, edtech, or healthtech, there’s room for everyone. You don’t need a fancy computer science degree to join the revolution. Start with free coding classes, learn product management, or try digital marketing. Even if you’re not tech-savvy, there’s a spot for you in customer service, sales, or social media management.

Pro Tip: Attend tech events and conferences. They’re not just educational but also networking goldmines (plus, free food sometimes).

Embrace Local Tourism

While others are taking selfies at the Eiffel Tower, discover the hidden gems right here. From Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River to the rolling hills of Idanre in Ondo, Nigeria has breathtaking destinations waiting to be explored. Traveling locally not only saves money but also reconnects you with the beauty of home.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to try local cuisines at every stop. Your Instagram feed will thank you.

Join the Renewable Energy Movement

If you’re tired of the unpredictable power supply, don’t just rant—do something about it. Renewable energy solutions like solar power are becoming increasingly affordable. Start small with a solar inverter or panels for your home. Not only will you save money in the long run, but you’ll also reduce stress (goodbye, noisy generators).

Pro Tip:There are government initiatives and NGOs offering subsidies for solar installations. Research and take advantage.

Get Politically Active

The easiest way to feel powerless is to sit on the sidelines while others make decisions for you. Whether it’s attending town hall meetings, registering to vote, or holding your representatives accountable on social media, your voice matters. Remember, change doesn’t happen overnight, but it starts with small, consistent actions.

Pro Tip: If politics feels overwhelming, start by understanding how government policies affect your daily life. Knowledge is power.

Find Your Tribe

Surround yourself with people who inspire and uplift you. Whether it’s a professional network, a religious group, or even an online community, having a support system is crucial. The journey is easier when you’re not alone.

Pro Tip: Join communities that align with your goals. Whether it’s a tech meetup or a book club, these groups can provide opportunities, mentorship, and friendships.

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Navigating life in Nigeria can take a toll on your mental health, but ignoring it isn’t the solution. Prioritize self-care by setting boundaries, taking breaks, and seeking therapy when needed. Organizations like Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) are working to make mental health resources accessible.

Pro Tip: Don’t wait for burnout to hit. Regular check-ins with yourself can help you stay grounded.

Invest in Financial Literacy

Money might not buy happiness, but financial stability sure helps. Learn the basics of saving, investing, and budgeting. Consider exploring cryptocurrencies, mutual funds, or real estate as long-term investments.

Pro Tip: Avoid get-rich-quick schemes. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Stay Inspired

At the heart of it all, hope and resilience keep Nigerians going. Stay inspired by reading success stories, attending workshops, or simply keeping a journal of your achievements. Remember, while “Japa” might be the path for some, thriving in Nigeria is a journey worth celebrating.

Conclusion

Staying in Nigeria doesn’t mean settling for less. With the right mindset and strategies, you can carve out a fulfilling life while contributing to the nation’s growth. So, before you print that visa application, ask yourself: Am I really out of options, or is Nigeria the untapped opportunity I’ve been overlooking?

Life is what you make of it, and in the words of a wise Nigerian proverb: A tree does not make a forest, but every forest starts with a tree.