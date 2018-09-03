Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest in Delta State, Demand N15 million Ransom

Christopher Ogaga, a priest at the Emmanuel Catholic Church, Oviri-Okpe in Okpe Council Area of Delta State has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Reverend Father Ogaga, who is the priest of two other parishes — St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Oviri Okpe and St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Aghalopke — is also the principal of St. Peter Claver’s College, Aghalokpe.

It was gathered that the priest’s captors have made a demand of N15 million ransom for his release.

A source said: “The Reverend Father was kidnapped on Saturday night while travelling to Warri, where he was to help the parish priest of Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Airport junction, Effurun for the three masses on Sunday morning.”

The source said Ogaga was driving alone along the Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road, the normal route to Warri, when he was kidnapped, although no one could identify the exact part of the road where he was taken from.

“He left the house and he was heading to Warri through Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road. That is the route he used to take to Warri. We are suspecting that he might have been kidnapped along this route.

“He was driving alone when the incident happened because he usually travels to Warri alone on Sundays. We were supposed to go with him that Saturday, but we did not go with him.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, said his command had begun a search for the kidnapped priest.

“Yes, we are already searching for the kidnappers. He was kidnapped two days ago,” he stated, adding that all would be done to ensure the priest’s speedy and safe rescue.