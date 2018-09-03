Cristiano Ronaldo Joined Juventus so Did 6 million of His Fans on Social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has huge lure and many of his loyal supporters move with him

Social media stats show impact megastar has on a club after leaving Real Madrid

Juventus have 35 million facebook followers and boast 6.2 million on Twitter

Cult-like following of Ronaldo reduced Real Madrid’s support on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo’s army of supporters have a huge impact on the social media following of his clubs.

The statistics reveal that millions of fans are loyal to the Portuguese superstar rather than his team.

When Ronaldo joined Juventus for £100 million this summer, the Italian champions saw a massive increase in their popularity online, whereas Real Madrid lost one million Twitter followers within 24 hours, as revealed by Tifo Football.

JUVENTUS SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING: Twitter: 6.28m Facebook: 35m Instagram: 15.3m

REAL MADRID SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING: Twitter: 30.8m Facebook: 107m Instagram: 62.7m

The impact on the Juventus Instagram page was the most extreme, with their account seeing a 25 per cent increase in followers.

Across all social media platforms, Ronaldo’s new side gained six million new fans, a remarkable upgrade.

Juve now boast 35m Facebook followers, 6.2m on Twitter and 15.3m on Instagram. Despite being damaged by Ronaldo’s exit Real are still way ahead in the fight for online supremacy.

The Spanish club have a staggering 30m Twitter followers, five times that of Juventus.

Although Ronaldo is widely regarded as the most marketable player on the planet, the social media numbers are a clear illustration of his pulling power.

His CR7 brand goes from strength to strength and has a number of endorsement deals with other international brands.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is used as the face of Nike, Emirates Airline and even Egyptian Steel.

Ronaldo has worked hard to cultivate his appeal worldwide, drawing in the maximum number of fans he can with regular pre-season public appearance trips in China.

Regular posts to his 140m Instagram followers, 120m on Facebook and 74.3m on Twitter maintains the attention of those who idolise him and having built up hoards of supporters with success at Manchester United and Real, he is conquering new ground in Turin.