Gold Firms Up to $1,325.81/Ounce after 3-day Dip

Gold strengthened after three days of losses on Tuesday, April 24, as the dollar stabilized off an earlier

three-month peak and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled, with lower prices tempting some buyers back to the market.

Gold has slid nearly 2 percent in the last three trading sessions as a rally in U.S. yields towards the 3 percent mark pushed the dollar index to its highest since mid-January, making the metal more attractive to price-sensitive buyers.

It also suffers from rising yields in its own right, as these lift the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing assets like bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,325.81 an ounce at 1142 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $3.70 an ounce at $1,327.70.

Gold is often seen as a safe store of value in times of elevated geopolitical or financial risk. It has benefited in recent weeks from concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute, sanctions on Russia and unrest in the Middle East, but has been kept in check by the prospect of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

“Based on interest rates, prices should be lower,” Gambarini said. “But there are a lot of other factors, and a lot of tensions that have been boosting prices… we think gold will continue to trade in this range between $1,300-1,350 depending on what happens with those risks, and the Fed hiking rates.”

Autocatalyst metal palladium was down another 1 percent at $968.25 an ounce, having plunged 5 percent on Monday after the U.S. gave American customers of Russia’s biggest aluminium producer Rusal more time to comply with sanctions.

Platinum was 0.5 percent lower at $916.50 an ounce, while silver was up 0.7 percent at $16.64 an ounce after

falling over 3 percent in the previous session, Reuters reports.