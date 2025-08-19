Global Gas Investors’ Forum To Hold In Nigeria

Nigeria will host global gas investors, policymakers, and top industry leaders this October at the 2025 edition of the Gas Investment Forum (GIF) in Lagos, as preparations intensify for the two-day international event. President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Energy, Olu Verheijen, will headline the forum as Chief Host and deliver the keynote address.

Confirming the development in Abuja on Monday, Event Director Osaze Isesele said the forum has grown into a leading platform for unlocking investment in Nigeria’s gas value chain. This year’s edition, themed “Charting New Opportunities for Investment, Growth & Industrialisation,” will focus on strategies to accelerate gas monetisation and strengthen West Africa’s energy security.

Among confirmed speakers are Ed Ubong, Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber; Akachukwu Nwokedi, President of the Nigeria Gas Association; and Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria.

The international lineup includes Andrea Stegher, President of the International Gas Union; David Oluseyi Ige, Non-Executive Director at NNPC Ltd and CEO of GasInvest Ltd; Abiodun Ogunjobi, Group Chief Technical Officer of Panocean Newcross Group; Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President of the Women in Energy Network; Damilola Owolabi-Osinusi, CEO of Selai Gas Station Ltd; and Oga Adejo-Ogiri, Executive Secretary of the Association of Local Distributors of Gas.

Isesele said the forum, now in its third edition, is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and co-hosted by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring strong government and private sector collaboration.

“The Gas Investment Forum has become a central platform for dialogue between policymakers and industry players. It is where opportunities are identified, partnerships are built, and innovation is showcased in support of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas policy,” he noted.

The 2025 edition will also feature a trade exhibition, offering local and international firms the chance to present technologies, solutions, and investment-ready projects to global energy stakeholders. Organisers said the event will advance West Africa’s ambition to leverage natural gas for sustainable development, industrialisation, and regional integration.

Projections from the Forum indicate that Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa will account for 92 percent of the continent’s gas demand growth by 2050, with Nigeria alone expected to add over 75 billion cubic meters of gas between 2023 and 2050. Growth will be driven by gas-fired power generation, industrial expansion, and increased petrochemical and fertiliser production.