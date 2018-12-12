First Bank Launches Chat Banking on WhatsApp

- December 13, 2018
First bankFirst Bank of Nigeria

First Bank of Nigeria has launched its Chat Banking on WhatsApp to harness optimal digital banking offerings that enhances ease of banking and convenience for its customers.

Managing Director/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited & Subsidiaries, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, affirmed the bank’s commitment to utilise evolving technology in delivering easy banking services and products

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, Adeduntan said the FirstMobile app, Firstonline, FirstMonie and USSD banking are some of the channels in place to achieve the digital feat with the FirstBank Chat Banking on WhatsApp as latest addition.

“We are offering quality financial services and devising new ways of efficiently meeting customers’ monetary needs. FirstBank Chat Banking on WhatsApp is another significant milestone in our mission to provide convenient and fast payment solutions to our customers. It is one of the ways FirstBank puts You First and enables you stay connected with your contacts, loved ones, friends and finances all on the GO whilst you chat with them because at FirstBank we are driven to boost relationships on all fronts anywhere and anytime.

“It is a new channel for access to our services, that is, a convenient way to make payment and an easy-to-use banking application. Banking with FirstBank on WhatsApp is secure, accessible and convenient. You can now carry out basic banking transactions such as inter and intra bank funds transfer, pay bills, buy airtime, buy data and check your account balance on your WhatsApp,” he said.

He added that customer’s banking details are secured as a WhatsApp banking PIN and all transaction authentications will be done using a safe link.

