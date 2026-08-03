FGN opens subscription for two savings bonds from ₦1,000

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 3, 2026

Key Points

The Federal Government has opened subscriptions for two FGN Savings Bonds at ₦1,000 per unit

Investors can subscribe to two-year and three-year bonds offering annual interest rates of 13.96% and 14.96%, respectively

The offer closes on August 7, with settlement scheduled for August 12

Main Story

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has opened subscriptions for two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds, offering retail investors the opportunity to invest from as little as ₦1,000 per unit.

According to the DMO, the first offer is a two-year FGN Savings Bond maturing on August 12, 2028, with an annual interest rate of 13.96%, while the second is a three-year bond maturing on August 12, 2029, offering 14.96% per annum.

The offer opened on Monday, August 3, and will close on August 7. Settlement is scheduled for August 12, while coupon payments will be made quarterly on November 12, February 12, May 12 and August 12 throughout the life of the bonds.

The DMO said subscriptions are available at ₦1,000 per unit, with a minimum investment of ₦5,000 and subsequent investments in multiples of ₦1,000, up to a maximum subscription of ₦50 million.

The office added that interest will be paid quarterly, while investors will receive full repayment of their principal on the maturity date.

What’s Being Said

“Subscription is ₦1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of ₦50 million. Interest is payable quarterly, and bullet repayment is on the maturity date,” the Debt Management Office said.

The DMO also noted that the bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, qualify as trustee investments, enjoy relevant tax exemptions for eligible investors such as pension funds, are listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and qualify as liquid assets for banks’ liquidity ratio calculations.

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