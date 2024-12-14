FG Unveils Subsidy Scheme to Boost Wheat Production Across 16 States

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched an ambitious initiative to enhance wheat production through its National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP).

This scheme aims to drive agricultural productivity, bolster food security, and reduce dependence on imported wheat.

Spanning 16 wheat-producing states, the initiative is set to benefit 280,000 smallholder farmers and a select group of medium-scale farmers operating in strategic clusters. Participating farmers will contribute resources to cultivate one hectare of irrigated land, a move designed to increase local wheat yields and boost rural economies.

Under the program, farmers will receive substantial financial support, including: 25% subsidies on certified wheat seeds and 50% subsidies on fertilizers.

Fertilizer packages have been tailored to suit regional soil requirements. For instance, farmers in most states will receive 50kg of urea and 100kg of NPK fertilizer, while those in Jigawa State will benefit from larger quantities due to unique soil nutrient demands and the state government’s commitment to improving wheat production.

To ensure effective distribution, 409 redemption centres have been established nationwide, with 281 centres already operational, serving 68,389 farmers—equivalent to 24.42% of the target audience.

The government has implemented heightened security protocols at redemption centres, with personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to maintain order and facilitate smooth operations.

During a briefing at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, praised the scheme’s execution.

“This initiative is a critical step toward strengthening food security, supporting rural communities, and reducing our reliance on imported wheat. By empowering our farmers, we are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth,” Edun remarked.

The National Project Coordinator, Ishaku Buba, also highlighted the program’s alignment with the wheat planting calendar, noting that the input distribution phase will conclude by the end of the month.

The NAGS-AP underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Through targeted subsidies and strategic interventions, the scheme is poised to:

Enhance wheat production nationwide.

Support the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Reduce Nigeria’s dependency on costly wheat imports.