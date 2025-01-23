FG Unveils ‘Operation Empty The Stores’ To Boost Food Security

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has launched an ambitious initiative, tagged ‘Operation Empty the Stores,’ aimed at distributing modern agricultural equipment and inputs to farmers across the country to boost food production and ensure food security.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, during a one-day workshop with agriculture correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday. The workshop, themed “Building Partnership with the Media for Food Security,” emphasised the critical role of media collaboration in advancing agricultural initiatives.

Ogunbiyi explained that the programme seeks to clear out agricultural inputs and equipment stored in government facilities and distribute them directly to farmers.

“‘Operation Empty the Stores’ signifies that these resources are not meant to remain in storage but to empower farmers on the field,” he stated.

The permanent secretary highlighted the ministry’s commitment to transparency and engagement with the media, stressing that effective communication is vital to achieving food security and driving agricultural transformation in Nigeria.

Addressing the participants, Ogunbiyi praised the media’s role in educating the public and shaping narratives. He urged journalists to help mobilise Nigerians toward embracing agriculture as a means of achieving economic diversification and mitigating global economic challenges.

“The media possesses significant power to change negative narratives. We urge you to channel this power towards sensitising Nigerians to renew their interest in agriculture for the benefit of our nation,” he said.

Joel Oruche, the ministry’s Director of Information, emphasised the administration’s prioritisation of food security and the importance of a robust partnership with the media.

“Our mandate encompasses food security, employment generation, wealth creation, agribusiness, and rural development. These responsibilities are crucial to diversifying Nigeria’s economy, and the media is essential in communicating our policies and programmes to the public,” Oruche stated.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, such as providing affordable farm inputs to smallholder farmers and implementing measures to mitigate climate change effects, as part of the ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen agricultural value chains.

Enhancing Stakeholder Collaboration

Kingsley Osadalor, Technical Advisor on Strategic Communication to the ministry, underscored the importance of media literacy in food security matters.

“A well-informed media is critical in fostering stakeholder understanding and driving cooperation and collaboration within the sector,” he said.

The workshop concluded with calls for stronger synergy between the ministry and the media to achieve the shared goal of food security and economic growth.

The Federal Government’s ‘Operation Empty the Stores’ is poised to empower farmers, revitalise agriculture, and reinforce the country’s path toward sustainable food security and economic diversification.