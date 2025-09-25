FG Reaffirms Commitment To Ending Torture, Promoting Human Rights

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to eradicating torture and safeguarding human rights in detention and law enforcement institutions across the country.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at a sensitisation workshop for law enforcement agencies, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs B.E. Jedy-Agba, stressed the urgency of institutional reforms to address torture and inhumane treatment in custody facilities.

“This gathering is not merely a formality; it is a testament to our collective resolve to build a more just, humane, and rights-respecting society,” she said, urging participants to deepen their understanding of anti-torture obligations under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT).

Jedy-Agba reminded stakeholders that torture is a criminal offence under the Anti-Torture Act of 2017, which requires state actors to prevent, investigate and prosecute all cases. She added that Nigeria’s obligations extend beyond domestic laws, pointing to its ratification of the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT) and its Optional Protocol.

Referencing the September 2024 visit of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT), the Solicitor-General noted that preliminary findings had highlighted poor detention conditions, lack of cooperation by authorities and a climate of hostility. She called for urgent corrective measures to ensure full compliance with international human rights standards.

She further underscored the importance of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), coordinated by the National Human Rights Commission, in conducting regular inspections of detention facilities. According to her, the mechanism is designed not to indict, but to recommend improvements and protect the rights of detainees.

“You are the vanguards of this change,” she told the agencies in attendance. “Let us see this sensitisation not as a burden but as an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to excellence, uphold the rule of law and foster a culture of respect for human rights.”

Jedy-Agba also assured participants of the Ministry of Justice’s continued support in aligning Nigeria’s justice system with both domestic legislation and international best practices.