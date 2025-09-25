Infrastructure Decay, Operational Lapses Behind Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has attributed the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment of August 26, 2025, to neglected infrastructure and operational failings within the nation’s rail system.

The Bureau’s preliminary findings, released on Wednesday, contrast with the Nigeria Railway Corporation’s (NRC) earlier explanation, which had blamed human error and excessive speed.

According to the report, 21 passengers sustained varying degrees of injury, not 20 as initially stated by the NRC. No fatalities were recorded. The injured were treated on site before being evacuated to hospitals.

The derailment involved NRC’s train number AK1, powered by locomotive CDD5c2 2701, which came off the tracks at the Asham section of the corridor around 11:00 a.m. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as coaches overturned, with many fearing a terrorist attack before it became clear that the incident was an accident.

The NSIB investigation linked the crash to neglected infrastructure, including a broken point clip and a defective automatic switch mechanism at Asham Station. With the switch inoperative, staff resorted to manual operations, which the Bureau described as “a risky procedure that set the stage for disaster.” The derailment damaged more than 300 sleepers, destroyed hundreds of fasteners and inflicted severe harm on the signalling system.

The report further revealed that the same section had experienced a derailment just 13 months earlier, after which only superficial repairs were carried out. “Some sleepers damaged in the previous incident were only patched, rather than being properly replaced,” the Bureau stated.

Beyond infrastructure concerns, the NSIB highlighted weaknesses in NRC operations, noting that personnel had received only initial training with no refresher courses. It also cited the absence or disrepair of essential safety and communication equipment, including CCTV cameras, clocks, and original spare parts.

The Bureau warned that inadequate training and poor infrastructure had left staff unable to manage risks effectively. On the day of the incident, the shunter manually cleared the train to proceed despite the faulty switch, triggering the derailment.

Although lives were spared, the NSIB said the injuries sustained underscored the cost of systemic neglect. “Official records confirmed 21 passengers sustained minor to major injuries, with some evacuated without recourse to local health facilities,” the report noted.

In its immediate safety recommendations, the Bureau called for the urgent replacement of all damaged sleepers and point switches at Asham Station with OEM-standard parts, rectification of caution zones along the corridor, refresher training for NRC staff, and restoration of defective monitoring and communication systems.

Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, said the findings were preliminary and subject to further analysis. “The final report will present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria,” he explained.

The derailment has once again cast a spotlight on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, one of Nigeria’s busiest passenger routes, which in recent years has suffered terrorist attacks, vandalism, and growing safety concerns.

Industry analysts warn that unless urgent reforms are implemented, the NRC risks eroding public trust in rail transport. They stressed that systemic reforms – from proper maintenance to enhanced staff training – are critical if Nigeria is to expand its rail network and ensure passenger safety.

While the NSIB’s final report is expected in the coming months, its preliminary findings underscore a pressing need for reforms that align Nigeria’s rail operations with international safety standards.